Company of Heroes 3: Final Stand Announced for PC - News

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Relic Entertainment has announced roguelite wave-defense, Company of Heroes 3: Final Stand, for PC via Steam. It will launch on July 29.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Company of Heroes 3: Final Stand delivers a standalone roguelite wave-defense experience for solo and cooperative play. Command and survive against fast-paced escalating enemy waves, intimidating bosses, and dynamic battlefield events. Are you ready to make your final stand?

Epic Wave Defense Gameplay

Company of Heroes 3: Final Stand introduces an all-new standalone wave defense experience, delivering thrilling, highly-replayable Company of Heroes gameplay. This standalone experience does not require you to own any previous Company of Heroes titles, making it easy for you to jump straight into the action and have fun, whether you’re a longtime fan or a new player.

Powerful Bosses and Unique Events

Prepare to dig in, build layered defenses, and survive against escalating waves of enemy forces across 12 increasingly difficult rounds, including intimidating bosses and dynamic battlefield events unique to Final Stand.

Deep Roguelite Progression

Featuring a roguelite progression system, players construct a custom battlegroup from the ground up suited to their style of play. After each wave, choose between randomized units or abilities that persist for the duration of the run, ensuring that no two playthroughs feel the same.

Persistent upgrades like powerful perks and unique abilities will be unlocked between runs across faction-specific progression trees. These upgrades meaningfully change how each faction plays, encouraging experimentation, long-term mastery, and repeat play at higher levels.

Defend to the Last

Final Stand captures the classic Company of Heroes feeling of those pivotal moments where when faced with overwhelming odds, preparation, adaptability, and decisive command determine survival.

Key Features:

All-new standalone Company of Heroes wave defense experience.

Company of Heroes wave defense experience. Single-player and cooperative gameplay.

Command four iconic factions: US Forces, Wehrmacht, British Forces, or Deutsches Afrikakorps.

Roguelite progression and persistent upgrades present new strategic possibilities in every run.

36 boss units with special abilities and rewards.

18 dynamic in-game events.

Eight difficulty levels from newcomer to veteran.

Five battlegrounds designed for wave defense gameplay.

Survive 12 escalating waves, or take on Endless Mode for the ultimate challenge.

Faction-specific progression trees with impactful upgrades.

Unlock four premium cosmetic skin packs (one per faction).

Brand-new announcer voice-over performances bring your Final Stand to life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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