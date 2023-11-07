Next Mass Effect Gets N7 Day Epsilon Teaser - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have released a short teaser video for the next Mass Effect game as part of N7 Day.

Pre-production on the next Mass Effect game is going "very well," according to the developer in November 2022.

View the teaser video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles