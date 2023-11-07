Nintendo Switch Online Tops 38 Million Members - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced Nintendo Switch Online has surpassed 38 million members as of September 30, 2023.

"We continue to offer new ways for users to enjoy Nintendo Switch over the long term by expanding the content available through Nintendo Switch Online, an online service that makes Nintendo Switch even more fun and convenient," said Nintendo.

"As of the end of September, the number of paid Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members totaled more than 38 million accounts."

The number of annual Nintendo Switch users surpassed 117 million for the period from October 2022 to September 2023.

"Thanks to the synergy between all the factors mentioned previously, over 100 million users continued to play Nintendo Switch in the last 12 months, even in the platform’s seventh year," said Nintendo.

"We can also see that people of all ages, from children to seniors, are enjoying Nintendo Switch."

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 132.46 million units, while 1,133.23 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

