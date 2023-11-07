Ubisoft Laying Off 124 Employees - News

Ubisoft announced it will be laying off 124 employees, with the majority in Canada.

Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term," said a Ubisoft representative in a statement sent to VideoGamesChronicle.

In this context, today we announced that we are reorganizing our Canadian studios’ general and administrative functions and reducing headcount in Hybride (our VFX studio based in Montreal) and in our global IT team, which impacts 124 positions overall.

"These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams."

