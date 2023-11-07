Ubisoft Laying Off 124 Employees - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 717 Views
Ubisoft announced it will be laying off 124 employees, with the majority in Canada.
Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term," said a Ubisoft representative in a statement sent to VideoGamesChronicle.
In this context, today we announced that we are reorganizing our Canadian studios’ general and administrative functions and reducing headcount in Hybride (our VFX studio based in Montreal) and in our global IT team, which impacts 124 positions overall.
"These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams."
Sounds like alot, but when you consider Ubisoft had 19,410 employees before, 124 laid off equals just 0.64% of their workforce. Compare to say Bungie laying off 8.3% of their workforce or Epic laying off 16% of their workforce recently.
Hopefully the affected can all find new jobs quickly.
That's not how percentages work lol .0064% of their workforce would be a person and a quarter
Decimal point error. Have to get rid of those two 0s.
Still, hopefully they find new jobs quickly. I wouldn’t be surprised if those skills were still in high demand within Canada.
Typo, double tapped my 0 key and misaligned my decimal point and didn't proofread before posting, fixed now.