Sonic Dream Team Announced for Apple Arcade

posted 4 hours ago

Sega has announced 3D platformer, Sonic Dream Team, for Apple Arcade. It will launch on December 5.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures!

In this all-new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie—an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Navigate twisted dreamscapes, rescue your friends, and put a stop to Dr. Eggman’s nightmarish dreams of world domination!

Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb and fly your way to victory against infamous Eggman!

Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.

Complete missions, fight bosses and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

Six Playable Characters

Choose from six different characters—Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge. Each character brings their own flare and personality, fitting within three movement types that provide unique exploration opportunities while navigating the dream world.

Spectacular Boss Battles

Four spectacular boss battles that will test your skills across the different movement types.

Never-Before-Seen Dream Worlds

We’re not in Green Hill anymore! Play through 12 intricate levels set within four unique dream worlds with mind-bending environments that include wall-running, gravity changes and more.

Combining Mobile and Cross-Platform Experiences

Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console, allowing players a quality experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

