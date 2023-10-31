Dusk is Now Available for PS4 - News

New Blood Interactive announced Dusk is now available for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store for $19.99 in regions where it is October 31.

The game first released for PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store in 2018 and for the Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces as you attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth in this retro first-person shooter.

Three distinct campaign episodes await you, hand-crafted from straight outta the ’90s! Featuring a vast arsenal of killer weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double barreled shotguns and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers. DUSK brings unapologetic retro action from start to finish.

