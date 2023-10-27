Xbox Series S Price Increased in Brazil - News

/ 454 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has increased raised the price of the Xbox Series S in Brazil to R$3,599 for the 512 GB model.

"At Xbox, we remain focused on offering the best gaming experience at a variety of price points, so gamers can choose what best fits their gaming needs and budget," said Microsoft in a statement to Brazilian website The Enemy. "In the coming weeks, we will begin to communicate price adjustments for Xbox Series S consoles in Brazil.

"The MSRP of the Xbox Series S base SKU will be updated at Brazilian retailers where Xbox Series S consoles are available. We have maintained our console prices for many years and have now adjusted prices to R$3,599.

"While the console remains an important part of the Xbox ecosystem, we will continue to offer great games, skills and options for gamers in Brazil so they can play how and where they want."

It was noted the 512 GB Xbox Series S was available between R$2,000 and R$2,500 and is now listed for R$3,599.

No price change has been confirmed for the 1 TB model and the Xbox Series X is not expected to see the price increase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles