Nintendo of America President: 'We Have a Great Relationship With Microsoft' - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an interview with Inverse was asked about his thoughts on the leaked documents that revealed Microsoft had discussions in acquiring Nintendo in 2020 and he said the two companies "have a great relationship."

"We have a great relationship with Microsoft," said Bowser. "We consider them to be partners in many, many ways, and you only have to look at Nintendo Switch to see that partnership. Obviously, Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch, and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So, we're looking forward to that partnership continuing.

"As far as consolidation in the industry goes, I've been a part of this industry for 16-plus years now. One thing that's been constant is the acquisitions of studios. But the other constant is the fact that new studios are popping up every single year.

"Incredibly creative studios are making content, from indie-sized to AAA-sized games. So as consolidation happens, on an equal basis, we're seeing these new studios, which really just speaks to the dynamic nature of the industry overall. In the end, that bodes well for the player."

Microsoft and Nintendo earlier this year signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms now that Microsoft has completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles