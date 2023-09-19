Phil Spencer in 2020 Discussed Microsoft Acquiring Nintendo and Valve - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 957 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an email responding to Microsoft executive vice president and chief commercial officer Takeshi Numoto discussed the possibility of acquiring Nintendo, as well as Valve and Warner Bros. Interactive. The email and other documents were left unredacted in a newly published FTC document.
"Takeshi, I totally agree that Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in gaming, and today gaming is our most likely path to consumer relevance," reads the email from Spencer. "I’ve had numerous conversations with the LT of Nintendo about tighter collaboration and feel like if any US company would have a chance with Nintendo we are probably in the best position.
"The unfortunate (or fortunate for Nintendo) situation is that Nintendo is sitting on a big pile of cash, they have a BOD [Board of Directors] that until recently has not pushed for further increases in market growth or stock appreciation. I say 'until recently' as our former MS BoD member ValueAct has been heavily acquiring shares of Nintendo and I've kept in touch with Mason Morfit as he's been acquiring. It's likely he will be pushing for more Nintendo stock which could create opportunities for us.
"Without that catalyst I don't see an angle to a near term mutually agreeable merger of Nintendo and MS and I don't think a hostile action would be a good move so we are playing the long game. But our BoD has seen the full writeup on Nintendo (and Valve) and they are fully supportive on either if opportunity arises as am I."
Spencer added at the time they had two main acquisitions they were looking into, which were Warner Bros. Interactive and Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media. Microsoft would end up acquiring ZeniMax in September 2020.
"I won't say WB or Zeni is Nintendo but both are for sale and gettable by us if things align," said Spencer. "Biggest obstacle in WB is IP ownership, we wouldn't own any of the IP which hurts long term flexibility and the only obstacle on Zeni is valuation expectations of founders. But I think it's likely one or both of these happen which will help us continue to double down on our gaming relevance."
Spencer concluded, "At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies. It’s just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off of their own hardware. A long time."
It should be noted this isn't the first time Microsoft had considered acquiring Nintendo as Nintendo had reportedly "laughed their asses off" when Microsoft approached them for a possible buyout over 20 years ago.
I think it's really speaking that Phil Spencer's career moment wouldn't be that his studios create one of the best game of all time, or that one of the Xbox console becomes one of the best selling console ever, but rather spending yet another dozens of billions to buy Nintendo
This speaks volumes about MS/XB culture. They are focused about "owning the best", and not "creating the best"
If you own the best and they create the best, you still made the best. Sony also bought most of their studio's. Though Sony studios mostly grew under Sony to become the best. Microsoft lately rather buys studios already at the top. Only Nintendo build most of their studios really from the ground up to the absolute best.
"Though Sony studios mostly grew under Sony to become the best."
That makes all the difference!
If I buy a piece of land, some small seedlings and with them I make one of the largest farms in the world, I am a "creator".
If I simply buy what is already complete and successful, I am a "buyer".
Playstation is predominantly a creator.
XBOX is predominantly a buyer.
Still if ES6 will be the best RPG of all time, all credits and money go to Microsoft. Same would be the case for Starfield.
You would be forgetting studios like Turn10 and Playground which also grew under Xbox. Same goes for the Coalition and 343. PlayStation isn't the only one who grew their own studio's. Though they definitely have more to show for it as of now. PlayStation also bought Bungie which was already at the top of their game. So whilst Microsoft definitely tends more to buying the best to create their best atm, it's not like their creative branch is dead.
The usual from MS, really. Their statement about how it's too early to join the VR industry and how it needs to be 10 times bigger, Satya's statement about how "you can't wake up one day and build a gaming studio", transitioning to ARM after the entire industry has made contribution to the space except for them, could you be any lazier?
They have the money to be complacent and them complain that the market leaders don't want them to buy everything.
MS will not rest until they own the entire industry. Only ones they can't outspend are Saudi Arabia. Well Nintendo would laugh them out of the room again.
Don't forget Tencent! All major companies are constantly looking at acquisitions. So this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. If Phil actually thought he had a chance at accomplishing this, then he's out of his damn mind!
From the same email, Phill: “Gaming is our most likely path to consumer relevance”, well it certainly isn't the NEW Bing, aka the borrowed ChatGPT, that now has LESS market share than the old Bing had, funny :)
MS can't let ABK go because the TikToc generation don't use their products and find it more natural to get computing done on Android/iOS than they do on Windows. This is a fight for relevancy (because it certainly isn't innovation that will win MS consumers back).
Even if they somehow came close to buying Nintendo, the hate they would recieve from many gamers would be enough to make them back off I think.
I want what Phil was having when he wrote that email lol. Sony has as much of a chance to buy Nintendo or Valve as Microsoft would. NONE!
I don't see regulators ever approving Microsoft acquiring Nintendo or Valve as it would leave just 2 console makers and give Microsoft pretty much a monopoly on gaming on PC.
"We can't make good games consistently, let's just buy a major company who can and lock them to our ecosystem"
It should be noted those talks were about expressing interest and did not go anywhere.
The two that did get into advanced negotiations were WB games and Zenimax, and they ultimately went with Zenimax
Slow down, Phil, and settle the Activision thing. Just because you let Banjo-Kazooie and Steve in Smash doesn't mean you get Nintendo on Xbox.
This was from 2020. This was a few years before Bethesda was acquired even.
I know, but he doesn't need to go nuts with the acquisitions especially with Activision still not closed yet.
Yes certainly it would be of Nintendo best interest to be bought by MS.... and yes he isn't looking to take away from others...
Always like these statements, it shows how much of a different ballpark MS really do play in.
Nintendo would have been a dream come true. My kids love Mario.