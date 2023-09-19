Phil Spencer in 2020 Discussed Microsoft Acquiring Nintendo and Valve - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an email responding to Microsoft executive vice president and chief commercial officer Takeshi Numoto discussed the possibility of acquiring Nintendo, as well as Valve and Warner Bros. Interactive. The email and other documents were left unredacted in a newly published FTC document.

"Takeshi, I totally agree that Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in gaming, and today gaming is our most likely path to consumer relevance," reads the email from Spencer. "I’ve had numerous conversations with the LT of Nintendo about tighter collaboration and feel like if any US company would have a chance with Nintendo we are probably in the best position.

"The unfortunate (or fortunate for Nintendo) situation is that Nintendo is sitting on a big pile of cash, they have a BOD [Board of Directors] that until recently has not pushed for further increases in market growth or stock appreciation. I say 'until recently' as our former MS BoD member ValueAct has been heavily acquiring shares of Nintendo and I've kept in touch with Mason Morfit as he's been acquiring. It's likely he will be pushing for more Nintendo stock which could create opportunities for us.

"Without that catalyst I don't see an angle to a near term mutually agreeable merger of Nintendo and MS and I don't think a hostile action would be a good move so we are playing the long game. But our BoD has seen the full writeup on Nintendo (and Valve) and they are fully supportive on either if opportunity arises as am I."

Spencer added at the time they had two main acquisitions they were looking into, which were Warner Bros. Interactive and Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media. Microsoft would end up acquiring ZeniMax in September 2020.

"I won't say WB or Zeni is Nintendo but both are for sale and gettable by us if things align," said Spencer. "Biggest obstacle in WB is IP ownership, we wouldn't own any of the IP which hurts long term flexibility and the only obstacle on Zeni is valuation expectations of founders. But I think it's likely one or both of these happen which will help us continue to double down on our gaming relevance."

Spencer concluded, "At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies. It’s just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off of their own hardware. A long time."

It should be noted this isn't the first time Microsoft had considered acquiring Nintendo as Nintendo had reportedly "laughed their asses off" when Microsoft approached them for a possible buyout over 20 years ago.

