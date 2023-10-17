Frontier Developments to Layoff an Unknown Number of Employees - News

UK developer Frontier Developments is planning to lay off an unknown number of staff as it conducts an organizational review.

The organizational review is expected to conclude by early 2024 and is expected to result in layoffs, a freeze on new hires and reduce spending costs by up to 20 percent. An update on the review is expected to be released alongside Frontier's financial results in January.

The studio says the current portfolio of games "continues to perform in line with expectations" and is hopeful Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will perform well.

Frontier Developments in the most recent financial report showed revenue dropping eight percent to £104.6 million for the full year ending May 31 and an operating loss of £26.6 million compared to an operating profit of £1.5 million the year before.

Frontier Developments is best known for developing the F1 Manager series, Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World Evolution, and Elite Dangerous.

