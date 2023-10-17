Roblox Had a 'Huge Debut' on PlayStation - News

Roblox Corporation released Roblox for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this month and the game had a huge debut on PlayStation consoles, according to the Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (formerly NPD) Mat Piscatella.

"Roblox had a huge debut week on PlayStation," said Piscatella. "According to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, during its launch week Roblox ranked 3rd in percentage of PlayStation players that played the title at least once. Only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Fortnite ranked higher."

Roblox first released for PC in 2006, followed by iOS in 2012, Android in 2014, and the Xbox one in 2015.

