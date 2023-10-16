Assassin's Creed Codename Red Appears to be Targeting a 2024 Release - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed Mirage earlier this month and it appears the next entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, might be targeting a 2024 release window.

This is according to a post on LinkedIn by Ubisoft employee Arisa Lagunzad spotted by PCGamesN. She mentioned the Assassin's Creed series has over 200 million players and is excited for the series to have an entry set in Japan. The game is set to launch "next year."

The LinkedIn post had previously described Assassin's Creed Codename Red as "the biggest blockbuster of 2024," which has since been deleted.

Assassin's Creed Mirage released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles