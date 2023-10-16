Roboquest Arrives November 7 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Starbreeze Studios and developer RyseUp Studios announced the Roguelite first-person shooter, Roboquest, will leave Early Access and Game Preview and launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 7 for $24.99.

Roboquest is a lightning-fast first-person shooter with roguelite mechanics, playable in single-player or two-player cooperative play, so players can team up with a brobot and take down enemies together. With an array of handcrafted weapons and unique upgrades, players will have to find powerful synergies to remain a relevant and powerful guardian throughout their runs. Unlock powerful technology to help player’s blaze through canyons, energy factories and science-fiction cities. Customize your character and playstyle as you get further into the run and upgrade your base to unlock permanent upgrades.

The enhanced launch version will release with a massive amount of new content building on its fluid fast-paced movement and gunplay with all-new levels, side quests, power ups, enemy types, weapons, perks, and more!

The Roboquest launch version will include:

Slick controls and polished game feel

Classes – Up to six different classes with unique abilities and upgrades, slash up, dash in, rocketing, stealth in, drone up, and more.

– Up to six different classes with unique abilities and upgrades, slash up, dash in, rocketing, stealth in, drone up, and more. Diverse Arsenal – Over 70 unique weapons ranging from your regular rifles and snipers to crossbows, bolters, gauntlets and much more for players to use as they blast their way through hordes of killer robots!

– Over 70 unique weapons ranging from your regular rifles and snipers to crossbows, bolters, gauntlets and much more for players to use as they blast their way through hordes of killer robots! Difficulty Levels – Levels of difficulty for everyone, even people not accustomed to first-person shooter games. Ranging from “Discovery” to “Hard” and then way harder difficulty levels that you can unlock while playing the game.

– Levels of difficulty for everyone, even people not accustomed to first-person shooter games. Ranging from “Discovery” to “Hard” and then way harder difficulty levels that you can unlock while playing the game. Specialize your Gameplay – In-run upgrades to further customize your playstyle and find unique and powerful combinations.

– In-run upgrades to further customize your playstyle and find unique and powerful combinations. Pesky Evilbots – Over 70 enemies to dismantle and 10 big bad bosses guarding the way.

– Over 70 enemies to dismantle and 10 big bad bosses guarding the way. Quests and Secrets – Diversify your run objectives by exploring the levels and finding friendly robots and hidden secrets to unlock new movement capabilities and other unique upgrades.

– Diversify your run objectives by exploring the levels and finding friendly robots and hidden secrets to unlock new movement capabilities and other unique upgrades. Basecamp – Upgrade your basecamp and unlock permanent rewards to help you push further into the game each run.

– Upgrade your basecamp and unlock permanent rewards to help you push further into the game each run. Levels – Over 15 different levels, each with a dedicated banger track and visuals, and some with unique twists to them.

– Over 15 different levels, each with a dedicated banger track and visuals, and some with unique twists to them. Comic-Style Cinematics – Non gameplay-intrusive yet colorful and joyful cinematics to live your progression in the game and the story.

– Non gameplay-intrusive yet colorful and joyful cinematics to live your progression in the game and the story. Data-Logs – Scour the levels and find pieces of lore about the world of Roboquest.

– Scour the levels and find pieces of lore about the world of Roboquest. Achievements – Over 70 achievements.

– Over 70 achievements. Collect Enemies and Weapon cards – Takedown enemies and collect cards for both enemies and weapons to complete the in-game Museum.

– Takedown enemies and collect cards for both enemies and weapons to complete the in-game Museum. Banger Soundtrack – Crafted with passion and dedication from the music composer Noisecream, a complete banger of a soundtrack will accompany you in your Roboquest.

