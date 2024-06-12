Limited Run Games Showcase LRG3 2024 Set for June 20 - News

Limited Run Games announced the LRG3 2024 showcase will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will preview some of the Limited Run Games "biggest upcoming physical and digital releases" coming out later this year and beyond.

LRG3 2024 airs on Thursday, June 20th at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Come preview some of our biggest upcoming physical and digital releases in 2024 and beyond.



