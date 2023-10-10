Report: Disney CEO Being Urged to Consider an Acquisition of a Major Publisher Like EA - News

Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly being urged by his deputies to acquire a major gaming publisher like Electronic Arts, according to Bloomberg.

The deputies are looking for Iger be bolder and go from licensing its IPs to video game publishers to being a gaming giant through an acquisition of a publisher. The report claims Iger has been noncommittal in the prospect of acquiring a gaming publisher.

Iger served as the CEO of Disney from 2005 until 2020 when Bob Chapek took over. However, Chapek was ousted in November 2022 and reinstated Iger as CEO. His current contract runs until the end of 2026.

Iger oversaw Disney acquiring Marvel Entertainment in 2009 and LucasFilm in October 2012.

