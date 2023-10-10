Report: Disney CEO Being Urged to Consider an Acquisition of a Major Publisher Like EA - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 827 Views
Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly being urged by his deputies to acquire a major gaming publisher like Electronic Arts, according to Bloomberg.
The deputies are looking for Iger be bolder and go from licensing its IPs to video game publishers to being a gaming giant through an acquisition of a publisher. The report claims Iger has been noncommittal in the prospect of acquiring a gaming publisher.
Iger served as the CEO of Disney from 2005 until 2020 when Bob Chapek took over. However, Chapek was ousted in November 2022 and reinstated Iger as CEO. His current contract runs until the end of 2026.
Iger oversaw Disney acquiring Marvel Entertainment in 2009 and LucasFilm in October 2012.
please no!!!! last few years of movies have really gone the wrong direction.
I was surprised when Disney exited the gaming market in 2016 as it seemed like a good area for them to expand with the properties they had - compare it to say WB Interactive. It just seemed like a natural fit for Disney.
When you remember they shutdown LucasArts in 2013 on acquiring it you can wonder how differently things might have gone had they stayed involved in gaming.
I think it makes sense. Disney is a legacy media company that is trying to stay relevant in the new media world. They're doing better than many of their legacy media competitors, but getting into gaming makes sense as it is a growing business, whereas some of the areas in which they compete are declining businesses. They can also, obviously, leverage their huge amount of IP.
It makes sense but Disney Interactive Studios died for this hmm. They may be considering it whenever the right time to buy/whatever agreement plans but still hmm.
They have gone with outsourcing for a while since and want an established publisher as a consideration very interesting. One of the ones they have similar values/worked with makes sense but still.
We going to see Battlefield the mini series in the future? Another Need for Speed movie? I doubt it will go that far of ownership and IP use but an outside of the gaming industry media company then just the Amazon, Google, Apple or others going for EA isn't too surprising of a possibility I guess.
Avalanche died (revived later and got Cars 3/Hogwarts Legacy out) at least they got something better out of it after Disney Infinity.
Of Disney were to pay a similar premium that Microsoft is paying for ABK, they would need to spend about $45 billion to acquire EA (this is about 33% over their current market cap)
That would be more of a merger than an acquisition for Disney
Well, they did buy Fox, which was like 50% of their market cap.
Disney doesn't have the money to do so, and issuing debt isn't the wisest move in the the current high interest rate environment.