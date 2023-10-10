Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Amber Studio have announced 64-player battle royale game, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is an online-only PAC-MAN eating competition!

Eat your way through multiple interconnected mazes using Power Pellets and a variety of Power Items to chomp the Ghosts and opponent Pac-Man players!

Be the last Pac standing at the end of each match in this 64-player battle royale to be the Chomp Champ!

Key Features:

Eat To Compete – The only PAC-MAN battle royale with cross platform play! Eat everything in your maze! Then tunnel to other PAC-MAN players’ mazes and munch even more for the high score! Munch Dots and Fruit, then eat a Power Pellet to chomp the GHOSTS… and even chomp other PAC-MAN! Beware of flashing mazes as they drop out one by one during each match! Escape before they’re eliminated! Be the last PAC standing against 63 other PAC-MAN opponents to be the Chomp Champ!

– The only PAC-MAN battle royale with cross platform play! Eat everything in your maze! Then tunnel to other PAC-MAN players’ mazes and munch even more for the high score! Munch Dots and Fruit, then eat a Power Pellet to chomp the GHOSTS… and even chomp other PAC-MAN! Beware of flashing mazes as they drop out one by one during each match! Escape before they’re eliminated! Be the last PAC standing against 63 other PAC-MAN opponents to be the Chomp Champ! PAC-MAN A La Modes – Elimination Mode features arcade style action against players of any rank where you earn Tokens to trade for cosmetics. Ranked Mode features serious competition against players of similar ranking where you earn Rank XP to place on the leaderboards!

– Elimination Mode features arcade style action against players of any rank where you earn Tokens to trade for cosmetics. Ranked Mode features serious competition against players of similar ranking where you earn Rank XP to place on the leaderboards! Personalize Your PAC – With a fun variety of body, head, and face cosmetics you can stand out from the pack with your own style!

– With a fun variety of body, head, and face cosmetics you can stand out from the pack with your own style! Get Your Pacs Together – Add players to your Friend list, track friends’ progress, spectate friends’ plays, and even invite them to play in the same match as you! Create a custom private lobby with a unique code and champion your own private match! Spectate ongoing matches from the general player-base or observe your friends’ skills…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

