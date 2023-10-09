Last Train Home Launches November 28 for PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games announced the World War II real-time strategy game, Last Train Home, will launch for PC via Steam on November 28. A demo will release today at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a desperate mission through the depths of a war-torn wasteland. Your goal is to guide Czechoslovak soldiers back home onboard an armored train, but the path ahead is fraught with peril. Caught in the middle of a brutal civil war between Russia’s Red and White Armies, your unit must remain in fighting shape, managing what little resources you have and maintaining morale at all costs. Venture through the bleak and unforgiving landscape of Siberia, where the freezing cold and the merciless environment will push you to your very limit. Resources are scarce and your crew is exhausted, but you must keep pushing forward.

As you journey through the heart of the conflict, the horrors of war will surround you. The fate of your legion rests on the actions of a few key soldiers, as you engage in real-time battles that will determine the outcome of your mission. You must choose your tactics wisely, using every skill at your disposal to safeguard your troops and complete your mission. With careful training and development, your squads will become a seasoned legion of comrades, brothers and sisters, ready to face any challenge that comes their way.

The decisions you make along the journey will determine the fate of your comrades. Inspired by historical events, of the Czechoslovak Legion and their determination to return to their newly formed republic following The Great War, this mission will test your courage and your will to survive. The Last Train Home is in your hands.

Key Features:

Pick Your Battles – Deploy your squad and complete diverse objectives in a series of real-time missions where specialist combat skills, planning, and superior tactics will lead you to victory.

– Deploy your squad and complete diverse objectives in a series of real-time missions where specialist combat skills, planning, and superior tactics will lead you to victory. Equip Your Soldiers – Level up your men by unlocking new skills and gathering better equipment – discover their stories, assign medals, and help them rise up through the ranks.

– Level up your men by unlocking new skills and gathering better equipment – discover their stories, assign medals, and help them rise up through the ranks. Manage Your Crew – Direct your soldiers in their non-combat roles onboard the train. Craft items, heal your wounded, and restore morale for the arduous journey home.

– Direct your soldiers in their non-combat roles onboard the train. Craft items, heal your wounded, and restore morale for the arduous journey home. Upgrade Your Train – Unlock your armored train’s full potential by upgrading the carriages and locomotive and oversee important maintenance work to keep it running.

– Unlock your armored train’s full potential by upgrading the carriages and locomotive and oversee important maintenance work to keep it running. Journey Through Siberia – Stockpile and trade supplies, make new allies, and overcome crisis after crisis as civil war rages across the vast snowfields of Siberia.

– Stockpile and trade supplies, make new allies, and overcome crisis after crisis as civil war rages across the vast snowfields of Siberia. Based on Historical Events – Last Train Home is a compelling narrative that portrays the experiences of the Czechoslovak Legion and their valiant fight on behalf of the Entente powers during World War I.

