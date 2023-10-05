PlayStation Confirms Data Breach Has Occurred in the US - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed a data breach has occurred in the US, according to Bleeping Computer.

About 6,800 current and former employees, and their family members have been notified on the cybersecurity breach that exposed personal information.

Sony says the breach involved the MOVEit Transfer platform and the hackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability, which is "a critical-severity SQL injection flaw that leads to remote code execution."

"On June 2, 2023, SIE discovered the unauthorized downloads, immediately took the platform offline and remediated the vulnerability," reads the notice from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "An investigation was then launched with assistance from external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement.

"Once SIE identified the downloaded files, we began a process to determine what types of personal information were affected and to whom it relates. While we worked quickly, this was a time-consuming process, and we wanted to provide you accurate information."

Sony Interactive Entertainment has increased the monitoring of its systems and is taking other steps to reduce the chances of this type of breach from occurring again in the future. The company said the attack did not impact any other systems.

Last month ransomware group Ransomed.vc claimed it had successfully breached Sony and was looking to sell the data they have stolen.

"We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems," the group claimed. "We wont ransom them! we will sell the data. due to sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE. WE ARE SELLING IT."

Sony stated they "are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time."

