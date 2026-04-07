Parasol Superstars Launches April 14 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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Publisher ININ Games announced Parasol Superstars will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 13.

Parasol Superstars is a bundle that includes Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III and Spica Adventure. It will be discounted by 20 percent for launch week to $19.99 / €19.99.

Read details on the bundle below:

A Hidden TAITO Gem Finally Takes Center Stage

Originally exclusive to Japan’s arcades and mobile platforms, Spica Adventure is now stepping into the global spotlight for the very first time.

Join Nico on a colorful, fast-paced journey through imaginative stages packed with quirky enemies and clever challenges. Armed with her versatile parasol, players will need both quick reflexes and strategic thinking to survive.

Inspired by the legendary mechanics of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, Nico’s umbrella becomes your ultimate tool!

Key Features

Arcade Classic Reborn – Experience a Japan-only title on consoles for the very first time.

– Experience a Japan-only title on consoles for the very first time. A Kaleidoscope of Color – Delightful, vibrant 2D visuals bursting with personality.

– Delightful, vibrant 2D visuals bursting with personality. Dynamic Parasol Gameplay – Attack, defend, glide, and reflect with a single versatile tool.

– Attack, defend, glide, and reflect with a single versatile tool. Choose Your Path – Explore 28 stages across branching routes for high replayability.

– Explore 28 stages across branching routes for high replayability. Online Leaderboards – Compete with players around the world for the highest scores.

– Compete with players around the world for the highest scores. Legendary Sound – Groove to energetic tracks by TAITO’s iconic sound team, ZUNTATA.

Mastering the parasol is key, just like in its cherished predecessor.

But don’t get too comfortable: each stage pushes players to move quickly. Linger too long, and an unstoppable threat will appear, forcing you forward. With branching paths and multiple routes, every decision shapes your journey and replayability.

A Legendary Classic Returns Alongside a New Discovery

While Spica Adventure makes its long-awaited global debut, players can also experience (or rediscover) the timeless charm of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, the fan-favorite sequel in the Bubble Bobble universe, already beloved by retro enthusiasts since its modern re-release in 2023.

Together, both titles form the perfect combination of nostalgia and discovery.

Physical Editions Coming: Pre-Orders Still Open

In addition to the digital release, we are preparing exclusive physical editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Pre-orders are already live on ININGames.com. Preparations are progressing well, and we look forward to sharing more updates with you soon.

Pre-orders are available via ININGames.com, these include:

Limited Edition (USK + PEGI version) A physical copy of the game for PlayStation 5 or Switch

​Special Edition A physical copy of the game for PlayStation 5 or Switch A curated soundtrack collection A beautifully crafted art book A special box cover



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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