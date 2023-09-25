Ransomware Group Claims to Have Breached 'All of Sony Systems' - News

Ransomware group Ransomed.vc claims it has successfully breached Sony and is looking to sell the data they have stolen, according to a report by Cyber Security Connect.

"Sony Group Corporation, formerly Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation, and Sony Corporation, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan," said Ransomed.vc.

"We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems," claims the group. "We wont ransom them! we will sell the data. due to sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE. WE ARE SELLING IT."

Ransomed.vc did include some proof-of-hack data, however, Cyber Security Connect says it is "not particularly compelling information on the face of things." The proof includes "screenshots of an internal log-in page, an internal PowerPoint presentation outlining testbench details, and a number of Java files."

The ransomware group has also posted a file free of the entire leak that looks to have less than 6,000 files, which could be small to be for "all of Sony systems."

The group has listed a "post date" of September 28. If no one purchases the data by this time the group will publish the data wholesale.

Sony has yet to make any mention of a possible hack.

