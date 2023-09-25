Ransomware Group Claims to Have Breached 'All of Sony Systems' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,975 Views
Ransomware group Ransomed.vc claims it has successfully breached Sony and is looking to sell the data they have stolen, according to a report by Cyber Security Connect.
"Sony Group Corporation, formerly Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation, and Sony Corporation, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan," said Ransomed.vc.
"We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems," claims the group. "We wont ransom them! we will sell the data. due to sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE. WE ARE SELLING IT."
Ransomed.vc did include some proof-of-hack data, however, Cyber Security Connect says it is "not particularly compelling information on the face of things." The proof includes "screenshots of an internal log-in page, an internal PowerPoint presentation outlining testbench details, and a number of Java files."
The ransomware group has also posted a file free of the entire leak that looks to have less than 6,000 files, which could be small to be for "all of Sony systems."
The group has listed a "post date" of September 28. If no one purchases the data by this time the group will publish the data wholesale.
Sony has yet to make any mention of a possible hack.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Why would anyone purchase that data from them by September 28th, if they are just going to post it online at that date?
If you buy it, they won't post it, is what it sounds like to me. So, if you want to have the data all to yourself to misuse, then you gotta buy it before the 28th.
It's how these scrupulous groups work.
It's a scare tactic to goad Sony into paying.
These groups work by compromising systems and "demanding" companies/organizations/individuals to hand over cash... And will use blackmail as a tool to achieve that goal.
Sadly... Sony has been through this rig-marole before with the great Sony hack of 2011 which brought down the entire PSN network... Hopefully that isn't the case again this time around.
Hopefully Sony won't have to shut the PlayStation Network down for a month like last time lol
Who the f* wants to buy data criminally obtained, especially data about a company as large as Sony?
Companies large enough to possibly make use of such data are all smart enough not to do so.
Well, hopefully Sony will clarify that they are lying and user accounts weren't breached, because I really don't want to have to make a new password across multiple sites.
You shouldn't really reuse passwords across sites anyway, and this is exactly why. Use a password manager if you have to, but don't reuse passwords.
I don't really trust password managers because if that gets breached, literally everything is breached, so I have like 7 different passwords, most of them used on a few different sites. The few accounts I have that are linked to credit card info mainly use unique passwords, and of course I have extra protection on email so that I can easily password reset any account that somebody does get into.
That's probably a greater risk than by having a password manager, since you would probably have a strong password and 2FA for your password manager anyway. I get your concern, but the damage potential of losing one of your passwords is probably quite notable, and it's much more likely to happen than losing your password manager password.
You have the same password for multiple(different) accounts? Jesus! I have around 100 accounts with all of them having different passwords, and from time to time(a few years cycle) I change the passwords for the important accounts.