Sony on Hacking Claims: 'We Are Investigating the Situation'

posted 4 hours ago

Ransomware group Ransomed.vc this week claimed it had successfully breached Sony and is looking to sell the data they have stolen.

"We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems," the group claimed. "We wont ransom them! we will sell the data. due to sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE. WE ARE SELLING IT."

Sony in a new statement sent to IGN in response to the hacking claims said: "We are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time."

Ransomed.vc did include some proof-of-hack data, however, Cyber Security Connect says it is "not particularly compelling information on the face of things." The proof includes "screenshots of an internal log-in page, an internal PowerPoint presentation outlining testbench details, and a number of Java files."

The ransomware group has also posted a file free of the entire leak that looks to have less than 6,000 files, which could be small to be for "all of Sony systems."

The group has listed a "post date" of September 28. If no one purchases the data by this time the group will publish the data wholesale.

