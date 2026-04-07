PlayStation Announces Playerbase Program, Ability to Scan Fans Into PlayStation Games - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced The Playerbase program.

The program gives PlayStation fans a chance to have their likeness scanned and appear in a PlayStation game. This will start with Gran Turismo 7 with plans "to expand and include fans in additional PlayStation Studios titles in the near future."

The Playerbase will be available in select markets in the Americas, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia. Those interested can submit an application here starting today.

PlayStation will review applications and select a limited number of finalists to participate in video interviews to learn about their connection to PlayStation. One fan will be selected to be featured in Gran Turismo 7 as part of The Playerbase. They will appear for a limited time as an in-game character portrait. The winner will also help design a custom Fantasy Logo and a vehicle livery which will be added permanently to the Showcase menu.

"Over time, we look forward to expanding The Playerbase as additional PlayStation Studios participate, having fans featured in ways that fit each game’s own style and world. Stay tuned for more updates," reads the PlayStation Blog.

"The Playerbase is our way of saying thank you to the players who make PlayStation what it is today. We can’t wait to meet the fans who will step into the world of PlayStation in a whole new way."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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