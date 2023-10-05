POSTAL: Brain Damaged Launches October 25 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher and developer Hyperstrange, and developer CreativeForge Games announced POSTAL: Brain Damaged will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on October 25

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in June 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to experience POSTAL from a brand-new perspective!

This boomer-shooter spin-off of the fan-beloved Running With Scissors’ franchise will take you further down the rabbit hole than any previous game of the series. You’re not in Paradise anymore, and things are about to get weird, as POSTAL: Brain Damaged happens within the twisted psyche of the POSTAL DUDE, himself! Yes, a whole new, retro-modern, action-oriented, skill-based approach to POSTAL. “Did HYPERSTRANGE pull it off”—you might ask. Oh, yes. It seems we did.

Wild setting? Even wilder gameplay! While staying true to POSTAL‘s trademark tone and humor the game plays very different to all the previous titles in the series. What you get is fast, challenging, and full of varied, meticulously designed enemies and environments. If you’re surfing the tidal wave of throwback shooters or enjoyed the latest installment of that game where you single-handily take on the forces of Hell invading Earth, you will feel right at home (even more so if your home smells really bad).

Make sure your body is ready to:

Explore an all-new, hand-crafted world full of surprises.

Experience the challenging, fast-paced gameplay with quake-like movement and outrageous level design.

Take a trip through the rich, twisted, ever-changing environments of POSTAL DUDE'S deranged mind.

Shoot a variety of insane guns at some of the freakiest enemies to ever grace computer screens.

Follow the all-original story line making the POSTAL-VERSE continuity even more effed-up than it was.

Hear Corey Cruise returning as the POSTAL DUDE, with guest appearances from other fan-beloved voices.

Enjoy the POSTAL series trademark dark, crude humor and glorification of fantasy violence.

It’s a mad game for the mad times, kids! From the studio that brought you ELDERBORN and Blood West, comes the first-person shooter you didn’t know you need in your life—POSTAL: Brain Damaged.

