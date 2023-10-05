Gothic II Complete Classic Headed to Switch on November 29 - News

THQ Nordic has announced Gothic II Complete Classic will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 29 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. A physical edition will be available on the THQ Nordic Store and gameware.at.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the add-on “Night of the Raven” to your fingertips for the first time on a console.

Key Features:

Tailor made controls and user interface to enjoy this open world gem.

Over 100 thrilling missions on the different settings.

A detailed, lively game environment with over 500 individual characters (each with their own daily routine).

The player determines the course of the story himself.

Fight with more than 200 different weapons and magical spells.

Over 12 hours of voice over.

Includes the “Night of the Raven” add-on.

Play Gothic II Complete Classic anywhere, anytime—at home or on the go.

