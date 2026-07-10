Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Anime Teaser Trailer Released - News

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by, posted 1 hour ago

Aniplex and Crunchyroll have released a teaser trailer for the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the anime below:

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends follows one of the last remaining samurai as he defends his homeland of Tsushima against the Mongol Empire. Director Takanobu Mizuno will lead the adaptation, with HAYATE Inc. overseeing production, Satoshi Maejima (NITRO PLUS) and Gen Urobuchi (NITRO PLUS) writing the script, with Gen Urobuchi also handling story composition, Takashi Okazaki providing character designs, and KAMIKAZE DOUGA producing the animation.

The Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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