Mail Time Releases October 19 for PS5, PS4, and Switch

Publisher Freedom Games and developer appelmoes games announced Mail Time will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on October 19.

"Experience the loving atmosphere of Mail Time, coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation," said Mail Time creator Kela Van Der Deijl. "I’m looking forward to friends from all over meeting the cute creatures of Grumblewood Grove and relaxing in this vast land with lighthearted energy holding onto no pressure, all laughs and a side of sweetness!"

Grab an adorable mushroom-shaped backpack and get ready to deliver a stack of letters, gifts, and other miscellaneous goodies to the cuddly critters of Grumblewood Grove. No need to avoid frightening enemies or worry about a timetable, Mail Time is an adventure meant to be appreciated at whatever pace feels right.

Explore cute and quirky storylines, helping everyone from a snail with a secret crush to hungry hamsters pining for a delicious snack. Plan for speedy deliveries or take the scenic route to smell the flowers and enjoy the sights. Jump, bounce, and glide from leaf to branch, finding side paths and secret spots to collect soda bottlecaps and embark on new quests.

Meet the citizens of Grumblewood Grove in shoes fitting just right and with a character embracing all the qualities making someone special. Mail Time puts an emphasis on options for pronouns, skin tones, hairstyles, clothing, and mailbags with over 40,000 possible combinations to create the perfect freshly minted Mail Scout ready to make some great new memories!

