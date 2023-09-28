Minecraft Dungeons Tops 25 Million Players - News

Mojang announced Minecraft Dungeons has surpassed 25 million players across all supported platforms since it launched in May 2020.

"Time flies when you’re having fun. Before you know it, your game is all grown up and walking around on their own little legs," reads a news post from Mojang. "Today, on the day of Minecraft Dungeons announcement five years ago, we’re proud to share that our little game has hit a milestone and passed 25 million unique players!

"Not only is that a number even the brightest people at Mojang Studios can’t count to – it's also very humbling to see that so many heroes have picked up the mantle to rid the Overworld of the influence of the Orb of Dominance. This journey has been nothing short of amazing, and we invite you to look back at it together with us."

Development on Minecraft Dungeons has come to an end as 1.17 was the final update. The team has now moved on to new projects that will explore new experiences in the Minecraft universe.

