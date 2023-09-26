Capcom President: 'I Feel That Game Prices are Too Low' - News

Capcom President Haruhiro Tsujimoto in an interview with Nikkei feels that game prices are too low as development costs continue to rise and the need to raise wages.

"Personally, I feel that game prices are too low," said Tsujimoto via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle. "“Development costs are around 100 times higher than they were in the days of the Famicom (NES), but the price of software hasn’t risen so much.

"There is also a need to raise wages in order to attract talented people. Given that wages are rising across the industry as a whole, I think the option of raising unit prices is a healthy form of business."

Capcom has yet to increase the price of its games from $60 to $70, which is something several publishers have done since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in November 2020.

Tsujimoto doesn't feel like the current economic climate was affecting the sale of video games.

"Business confidence and high prices have little to do with the games industry," said Tsujimoto.

"Just as the recession doesn’t stop people from going to the cinema or going to their favourite artist’s concert, high-quality games will continue to sell well. Even during the Lehman Brothers collapse, games sold well."

