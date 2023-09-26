Capcom President: 'I Feel That Game Prices are Too Low' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 812 Views
Capcom President Haruhiro Tsujimoto in an interview with Nikkei feels that game prices are too low as development costs continue to rise and the need to raise wages.
"Personally, I feel that game prices are too low," said Tsujimoto via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle. "“Development costs are around 100 times higher than they were in the days of the Famicom (NES), but the price of software hasn’t risen so much.
"There is also a need to raise wages in order to attract talented people. Given that wages are rising across the industry as a whole, I think the option of raising unit prices is a healthy form of business."
Capcom has yet to increase the price of its games from $60 to $70, which is something several publishers have done since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in November 2020.
Tsujimoto doesn't feel like the current economic climate was affecting the sale of video games.
"Business confidence and high prices have little to do with the games industry," said Tsujimoto.
"Just as the recession doesn’t stop people from going to the cinema or going to their favourite artist’s concert, high-quality games will continue to sell well. Even during the Lehman Brothers collapse, games sold well."
Money = price * sales
Ultimately there may just be too many games on sale. In the NES days, you didn’t have Steam and the Internet. (Also much of the money was the cartridge)
The entire US NES library is 600 games or so.
Generally, I agree with with him. It's a hard thing to admit but if we as gamers want games, fully complete, without being riddle with microtransactions, costs at some point have to reflect how the industry has changed. In PS1 era, costs of games came down due to a new media, the CD, it was cheaper to produce but games could be made by like 20-30 people and sell for £40. Now they are made by 200 people and we moan when they sell for more than £60 yet based on inflation they should be selling for £75-80.
I actually agree on his point that compared to inflation, games have not kept up. But what are you going to do? If you take a look at NES games, and you adjust for inflation, today's games would need to have an MSRP of about $179.99 USD. That's simply not going to fly, regardless of whether or not it's accurately adjusted. The industry would crash, hard. So there really isn't much of a solution, other than to stop making as many AAA games, and go the indie rout of low-cost, high-creativity games.
I agree, but unfortunately for AAA studios, they've pushed themselves into a corner. So much money is being put into these games that they have to sell gangbusters, so they can't really afford to have too much creative risk taking. It's the norm to see game development costs being upwards of at least $200 million just to make a single AAA game. Not even taking into account marketing costs. A single flop like Immortals of Aveum and half the studio gets laid off. I can't imagine what would happen if major releases God of War: Ragnarok, FF16, Star Wars Jedi Survivor and the like get their development budgets cut in half.
I don't see how the market doesn't eventually crash in some form. Manpower will only continue to rise as game tech only becomes more and more complex thus leading to game development being even more costly as time goes on.
Makes me wonder if that's why tech companies are pushing so hard into AI. To help push costs down, which is also a double-edged sword.
Your stocks value has only increased by 11.5X in the last 10 years and 21X in the last 18 years but hey I guess you guys aren't making enough money there Capcom.
They are a for-profit, publicly held company that has a legal (and, arguably, ethical) duty to shareholders to make as much money as possible. There is no amount of money that is "enough".
As a consumer, I understand how that fact can be off-putting. But, it is a sent.
That is true but come on, the S&p which is considered one of the best safest investments in the market is up 2.4X in the last 10 years, hell even Apple is only up 8.7X in the last 10 years compared to the incredible 11.5X for Capcom's stock!