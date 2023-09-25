Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Activision and developer FromSoftware announced Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

"From its release in March 2019 to today, we have received tremendous support from everyone, and we have now surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide," reads the announcement from the official Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice website. "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who played this work."

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019.

