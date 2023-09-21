Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Weta Workshop have announced Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game for consoles and PC. It will launch in 2024.

"Your cosy hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings game by Weta Workshop and Private Division," reads the description to the teaser trailer.

View the official teaser trailer below:

