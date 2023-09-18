Microsoft Targeted 2028 Release for Next-Generation Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 685 Views
Microsoft executives in a May 2022 meeting that was recently released as part of the FTC v. Microsoft case had expected the next-generation Xbox to launch in 2028.
A non-Xbox executive asked if the gaming leadership team would shift from the more traditional model of consoles having fixed hardware standards.
"One of the things consoles have been really great at is giving a very clear platform target for developers, and [Game Development Kit] has been really good at this," said Anuj Gosalia, the corporate vice president of immersive experiences.
Kevin Gammill, the corporate vice president of gaming ecosystems, added, "We have already started this journey with Xbox One and Xbox One X, furthering it in Series S | X. We need to be even more flexible going forward with gen 10, but also provide the ability for creators to take advantage of unique hardware capabilities."
This isn't the first time a 2028 release window for the next-generation has been mentioned. Court documents from Microsoft in June 2023 revealed the company expects the next-generation of consoles will launch in 2028.
Thanks, Axios.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I think 2028 is what most of us expected for PS6 and Xbox Series 2.
If there is a PS5 Pro/Xbox Series xXx (lol) mid-gen upgrade, then I would say 2028 for sure. If one/either of them skips that, I could maybe see them going for a late 2027 release. But yeah, I don't think ANYONE would predict less than a full 7-year lifecycle, with 8 years most likely being the option.
If it weren't for COVID-19, PS6 and the next Xbox would probably come out in 2026-2027.
It looks like Xbox is repeating the long 8-year gap between the launch of the 360 and the One.
In the likely event that PlayStation and Xbox have mid-gen upgrades (2024 or 2025), that makes a 2028 release for next-gen all the more logical.
If I where Microsoft I would try to release their next gen half a year earlier than PlayStation. Especially now that they have enough first party studios to properly support their own platform no matter how much Moneyhats Playstation makes (after the ABK acquisition). Make them play catch-up, worked wonders for the 360.
Only if the hardware is ready. Xbox 360 was rushed to market, but I guess that's why you said half a year. 360 was a full year before PS3 and had a lot of hardware failure. Within a margin of error, Xbox 360 and PS3 effectively tied in number of consoles sold. But 360 sold more software and had paid online as the only online.