Microsoft Targeted 2028 Release for Next-Generation Xbox

Microsoft executives in a May 2022 meeting that was recently released as part of the FTC v. Microsoft case had expected the next-generation Xbox to launch in 2028.

A non-Xbox executive asked if the gaming leadership team would shift from the more traditional model of consoles having fixed hardware standards.

"One of the things consoles have been really great at is giving a very clear platform target for developers, and [Game Development Kit] has been really good at this," said Anuj Gosalia, the corporate vice president of immersive experiences.

Kevin Gammill, the corporate vice president of gaming ecosystems, added, "We have already started this journey with Xbox One and Xbox One X, furthering it in Series S | X. We need to be even more flexible going forward with gen 10, but also provide the ability for creators to take advantage of unique hardware capabilities."

This isn't the first time a 2028 release window for the next-generation has been mentioned. Court documents from Microsoft in June 2023 revealed the company expects the next-generation of consoles will launch in 2028.

