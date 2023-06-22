Microsoft Expects Next-Generation of Consoles to Launch in 2028 - News

Microsoft in court documents that are part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing reveals the company expects the next-generation of consoles will launch in 2028.

The "expected starting period" for the next-generation of console is 2028, according to Microsoft in the court documents spotted by IGN.

This would means the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation 6 would launch eight years after the launch of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This compares to the current-generation launching seven years after the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during the same hearing said it wouldn't want to share its plans for the PlayStation 6 and other future consoles with Activision Blizzard if Microsoft's acquisition of the company would be approved.

Ryan said information on the next PlayStation console is "immensely sensitive."

Sony "simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information," said Ryan. Sony is worried that its game development process would be interrupted as it "could no longer share confidential details about its next console in development."

