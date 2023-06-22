Microsoft Expects Next-Generation of Consoles to Launch in 2028 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 834 Views
Microsoft in court documents that are part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing reveals the company expects the next-generation of consoles will launch in 2028.
The "expected starting period" for the next-generation of console is 2028, according to Microsoft in the court documents spotted by IGN.
This would means the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation 6 would launch eight years after the launch of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This compares to the current-generation launching seven years after the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during the same hearing said it wouldn't want to share its plans for the PlayStation 6 and other future consoles with Activision Blizzard if Microsoft's acquisition of the company would be approved.
Ryan said information on the next PlayStation console is "immensely sensitive."
Sony "simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information," said Ryan. Sony is worried that its game development process would be interrupted as it "could no longer share confidential details about its next console in development."
2028 is what most of us expected, 1 year longer generation than last gen, due to the slower start to this gen brought about by Covid caused hardware shortages.
And even then I still wouldn’t fully hold them to this, it’s an expectation not an ironclad guarantee
We can also common sense our way to 2028 being the likely launch year. The first two years of this generation were majorly disrupted by covid. Also, the technology in both the PlayStation and Xbox Series X was a year or two closer to the leading edge of tech relative to the previous couple of generations. So I think I would have bet on 2028 had you asked me to do so even before MS said anything.
With all of that said, this info from Microsoft is basically worthless, considering that we are more than 5 years out from a holiday 2028 launch window. Window. They have no better idea of the launch date than I do. At this point. They're just applying the same common sense as any of us can.
As someone who grew up with four and five-year cycles being the norm, this eight-year-plus thing is really a drag. And I mean that literally. After five years, I'm kind of bored. When it gets to eight, I'm done. I might buy the big game here or there that's begging to be played, but overall, my investment in a console that old is next to nothing. So the fact that it's moved into that territory is depressing for me.
Considering the time some devs are taking to make the games, a 4 year cycle (that when you are a kid takes forever) could see some of them skipping a full gen.