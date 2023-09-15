Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh Arrives November 7 - News

Publisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios announced Tintin Reporter: The Cigars of the Pharaoh will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 7. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by one of the iconic adventures from the comic book series The Adventures of Tintin created by Hergé, which has sold over 275 million copies worldwide, this new video game marks the return of the famous reporter with the puffball to the world of interactive entertainment thanks to a dynamic co-production between Tintinimaginatio and Microids.

In the game Tintin Reporter: The Cigars of the Pharaoh, the famous reporter and his faithful companion Snowy are going to experience some extraordinary adventures… After meeting Professor Sarcophagus whilst cruising the Mediterranean Sea, the famous reporter sets out in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh. What are the dark secrets hidden in the tomb? From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the East.

With all the facets of the Tintin universe and a story full of twists and turns that are part of Hergé’s great creative legacy, Tintin Reporter: The Cigars of the Pharaoh immerses the player in the heart of a mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty.

Combining all the best elements of adventure and investigation games, Tintin Reporter: The Cigars of the Pharaoh invites the player to dress up as an investigator/reporter: search, infiltrate to find clues and solve enigmas with the help of investigation dialogues enriched with video sequences, infiltration phases or even plane or car chases. Tintin Reporter: The Cigars of the Pharaoh offers a unique and innovative gameplay to allow everyone to live the adventure like a real reporter!

