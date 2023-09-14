Another Crusade Launches September 15 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ppublisher Limited Run Games and developer Dragon Vein Studios announced Turn-based RPG, Another Cursade, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 15 for $19.99.

"Another Crusade is not simply another crusade, here we have an adventure which will stick in the hearts and minds of gamers for a very long time thanks to its unique graphical style, quirky characters and superb gameplay," said Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst.

"Be it long requested retro treasures or modern-day classics that appeal to the old school gamer in us all, Limited Run Games is about bringing memorable experiences to its fans and with Another Crusade we believe we’ve delivered just that. Dragon Vein Studios has created something wonderful, and we can’t wait for players to jump into battle."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In Another Crusade, traditional turn-based RPG combat fuses with platforming and action-adventure elements, playing out in a 3D isometric world, dripping with character, quests, and comedy.

With a cast of loveable characters, a hilarious script and adventure around every corner, Rai Reysend and his kooky companions are tasked with uncovering the secret of the cosmic barriers, mysteriously appearing after a vast meteor shower rained down upon the land.

With a charming aesthetic replicating the look of 3D wooden puppets, it’s easy to dismiss Another Crusade as a gentle adventure, but don’t be fooled! Gamers will need to summon their RPG skills as they cast powerful magic via turn based combat, execute commands with precision timing and solve cunning puzzles to complete quests. With tons of secrets to explore and action for all ages, Another Crusade promises an epic adventure brimming with treasure and treachery!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles