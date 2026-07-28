Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Launches in 2026 for Xbox Series - News

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Developer Resolution Games announced Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store with Xbox Play Anywhere support in 2026.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, PC and SteamVR, and Quest.

"Ever since we first announced Battlemarked, Xbox has consistently been one of the platforms our community has asked us about the most," said Resolution Games founder and CEO Tommy Palm. "We’re incredibly excited to officially confirm that it is in the works! XBOX has one of the most passionate co-op communities in gaming, and Battlemarked was built around bringing friends together for unforgettable adventures. We can’t wait to welcome Xbox players into the party later this year."

Read details on the game below:

Fantasy tabletop adventure set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe with quick turn-based combat

Epic quests. Instant adventures.

Experience the magic of Dungeons & Dragons like never before in this tactical, cooperative digital board game set in Forgotten Realms. Command your heroes, unravel sinister plots and forge mighty alliances in turn-based combat and choice-based storytelling.

Iconic Dungeons & Dragons Elements with Streamlined Strategy

From recognizable settings and classic Dungeons & Dragons classes—like paladin, sorcerer, ranger, fighter, bard, and rogue—to fiery explosions and divine healing, Battlemarked delivers quick, pick-up-and-play action for players of every level.

Tactical, Turn-Based Combat

Use unique card abilities and adapt your approach in turn-based battles that reward strategic planning—combine abilities, control the battlefield, and adjust your tactics with every draw to overcome ever-changing challenges.

Collaborate to Victory

Up to four players can tackle adventures together—coordinating moves, setting traps, and combining abilities for maximum impact. Teamwork isn’t optional—it’s your most powerful weapon. Prefer to go alone? You can also command your party in single player mode.

Replayable Adventures, Multiple Campaigns

Explore Neverwinter Wood, Cragmaw Castle, Spine of the World and more in two campaigns at launch, with additional downloadable content adventures on the horizon. Every run changes, keeping each session fresh.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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