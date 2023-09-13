PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for September 2023 Announced - News

/ 698 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for September 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, September 19.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2023 are currently available until Monday, October 2 and are Saints Row for the PS5 and PS4, Black Desert – Traveler Edition for the PS4, and Generation Zero for the PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

Fight back against dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic in this enthralling action RPG, a one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR: Automata. In a distant, apocalyptic future, humanity is on the brink of extinction, threatened by strange beasts and a deadly black scrawl disease. Follow a brother’s quest to save his sister Yonah – his only blood relative – who has fallen ill to the Black Scrawl. Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR as you journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D side scrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4

Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Square Enix and Tri-Ace present an action-packed science-fiction RPG, packing in a lavish, story-driven space opera, innovative traversal mechanics, and fast-paced combat. While it’s the sixth entry into the franchise, it works as a standalone adventure, with the entire narrative from start to finish contained within the game. Pick from two main characters at the game’s start and recruit various allies, all with their own distinct personalities and combat styles. All are playable, and you can switch between them seamlessly, both in and out of combat.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

Take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as he embarks on a new series of contracts in a lawless region in a dramatic single-player campaign. Tasked with a seemingly impossible task, your mission is to topple an insidious criminal syndicate and bring them to justice. Experience high-pressure tactical combat, deep inside enemy territory. Equipped with all-new equipment, each highly replayable contract can be completed in a variety of ways. Replay the mission with a different approach to complete all objectives, ready to spend your earnings on improved gadgets and weaponry.

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Experience the world of Erion as it hurtles towards the end of days as warring kingdoms clash for control in this 2D action RPG. Take control of the magnificently hand-rendered characters in the enchanted realm of Erion, filled with mythical beasts and gargantuan monsters. Five character plots intertwine with each chapter centering on a unique protagonist and their struggles. Choose Refined Mode to play the game with more scenes, new monsters, and an updated battle system. Or, revisit Classic Mode to experience the 2007 version of the game with updated graphics.

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world’s best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks, or grow a following by uploading your own creations.

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

In This War Of Mine, you do not play as an elite soldier, rather as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with a lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. During the day you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge for items that will help you stay alive.

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

In this story-based exploration game, a neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Your name is Rania. This is your first night working for Cloudpunk, the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver.

Everyone has a story, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

The action-packed series returns with epic battles, customizable gear, gigantic bosses and explosive multiplayer action. Play locally or online for up to four players, picking from 4 outrageous characters, each with their own weird style and colorful attitude and build over 100 weapons and augment your character with bionic body parts earned in-mission.

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Tails Noir is a post-noir narrative adventure. Become raccoon private eye Howard Lotor and explore dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals as you uncover a deeply personal story of change and transformation. Make meaningful connections with a diverse cast of characters in pursuit of truth, shape and express your identity through dialogue choices and explore and experience both downtrodden and flourishing districts of a strange, yet familiar version of Vancouver.

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense and surreal surprises. It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization, fantastic sights… and occult mysteries. Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

West of Dead | PS4

Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Put your skills to the test – Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds.

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

The epic sci-fi RPG saga makes its triumphant return with this fifth installment in the series. The Pangalactic Federation is nearing the fulfillment of its mission to bring peace and order to the galaxy.However, the embers of conflict begin to stir once again, six thousand light years from Earth on the planet of Faykreed, as a mysterious young girl is found amongst the wreckage of a downed spacecraft.

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5

Adventure City, here we come! Be your favorite pups including Chase, Skye, Marshall, and new streetwise city girl, Liberty – and use their unique abilities in high-adrenaline rescue missions. Use next-level gadgets and vehicles to explore all-new locations from PAW Patrol: The Movie. And have fun with minigames like Pup Pup Boogie, Runners, and more. You can play solo, or in couch co-pup mode with a friend, in this fun-for-all 3D platforming adventure.

*All PlayStation 5 game versions are download only.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

From 16-bit RPG, to PSP remake, and now a PS4 HD remaster – find out how the illustrious sci-fi RPG series began in this enhanced reimagining of the very first title. .

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

The series made its debut on PS2 for its third release, retaining the sci-fi elements and real-time combat of its predecessors in an all-new, standalone adventure.

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4

The fourth title in the series debuted on PlayStation in the form of this PS4 remaster, originally released in 2017, with the game’s story set before the events of the original game.

Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

Regardless if magic or steel is your fancy, this 2D action RPG offers a variety of ranged and close combat options for this classic, side scrolling, beat ‘em up. Band together, or journey solo, as one of six playable classes and explore a winding dungeon with new adventures at every turn.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles