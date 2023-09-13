Xbox Game Pass Core Day One Lineup Revealed - News

Microsoft in July announced Xbox Live Gold is being rebranded to Xbox Game Pass Core tomorrow, September 14. It will be the same price as Xbox Live Gold, which is $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Xbox Game Pass Core instead of Games With Gold will have a selection of over 25 games to play from that will be updated two to three times per year with new games.

Microsoft has revealed the lineup of games, 36 in total, that will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass Core on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Here is the complete list of day one titles available on Xbox Game Pass Core:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

