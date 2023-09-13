Xbox Game Pass Core Day One Lineup Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 585 Views
Microsoft in July announced Xbox Live Gold is being rebranded to Xbox Game Pass Core tomorrow, September 14. It will be the same price as Xbox Live Gold, which is $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.
Xbox Game Pass Core instead of Games With Gold will have a selection of over 25 games to play from that will be updated two to three times per year with new games.
Microsoft has revealed the lineup of games, 36 in total, that will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass Core on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Here is the complete list of day one titles available on Xbox Game Pass Core:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
