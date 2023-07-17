Xbox Live Gold Officially Being Rebranded as Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14 - News

Microsoft has officially announced, following a leak yesterday, Xbox Live Gold is being rebranded to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14.

Xbox Game Pass Core will be the same price as Xbox Live Gold, which is $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year. It will give subscribers access to online multiplayer, a selection of over 25 games, and exclusive member deals. More titles will be added two or three times per year.

"For over twenty years, Xbox players have been connecting via Xbox Live to compete, cooperate, and experience the world’s biggest online multiplayer games," reads the Xbox Wire post. "In 2017, we introduced Xbox Game Pass which provided a curated library of games. Game Pass Core brings online play together with Game Pass in a new offering for gamers around the world.

"With this evolution, we’re saying farewell to Games with Gold. We wanted to use this opportunity to re-imagine how to include content with this subscription. We found that the answer to the most compelling catalog was to leverage select titles from our Xbox Game Pass catalog."

Current Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be converted to Xbox Game Pass Core, with no change in pricing, and be given immediate access to the library of over 25 games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox content partners.

Games with Gold will end on September 1, however, any previously redeemed Xbox One games redeemed via Games with Gold game will remain available to those who remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member. Any Xbox 360 games redeemed via Games with Gold will remain in a player's library regardless of subscription status.

Here is the list confirmed titles so far that will be available on Xbox Game Pass Core at launch:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

