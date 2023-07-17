Xbox Live Gold Officially Being Rebranded as Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 614 Views
Microsoft has officially announced, following a leak yesterday, Xbox Live Gold is being rebranded to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14.
Xbox Game Pass Core will be the same price as Xbox Live Gold, which is $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year. It will give subscribers access to online multiplayer, a selection of over 25 games, and exclusive member deals. More titles will be added two or three times per year.
"For over twenty years, Xbox players have been connecting via Xbox Live to compete, cooperate, and experience the world’s biggest online multiplayer games," reads the Xbox Wire post. "In 2017, we introduced Xbox Game Pass which provided a curated library of games. Game Pass Core brings online play together with Game Pass in a new offering for gamers around the world.
"With this evolution, we’re saying farewell to Games with Gold. We wanted to use this opportunity to re-imagine how to include content with this subscription. We found that the answer to the most compelling catalog was to leverage select titles from our Xbox Game Pass catalog."
Current Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be converted to Xbox Game Pass Core, with no change in pricing, and be given immediate access to the library of over 25 games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox content partners.
Games with Gold will end on September 1, however, any previously redeemed Xbox One games redeemed via Games with Gold game will remain available to those who remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member. Any Xbox 360 games redeemed via Games with Gold will remain in a player's library regardless of subscription status.
Here is the list confirmed titles so far that will be available on Xbox Game Pass Core at launch:
- Among Us
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- Doom Eternal
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears 5
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- Inside
- Ori & The Will of the Wisps
- Psychonauts 2
- State of Decay 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
An improvement over XBL Gold and GWG, which has been poor for years, but sadly, this lineup still isn't where it needs to be. Why does PC get the full Gamepass and EA Play library of 400+ games for the same $10 a month as this new console Core sub with just 25 games? Why is Gamepass console $1 a month more than Gamepass PC, yet is missing online multiplayer and EA Play unlike Gamepass PC, meaning console users have to pay $7 a month more for Gamepass Ultimate for the same feature set as Gamepass PC?
Xbox fans really need to make a stink about the pricing/features discrepancy between console and PC, Xbox console owners shouldn't feel like 2nd class citizens within their own gaming ecosystem. If we make a big enough stink, like we did when Xbox tried to double the price of Gold a couple of years ago, Xbox will hear us and adjust the features and/or pricing. At the very least, Xbox needs to add online multiplayer to Gamepass console, and then adjust the pricing between Core and Console so that there is more than a $1 a month gap differentiating 25 games and 400+ games. Maybe $7 for core and $12 for Gamepass console? It still wouldn't be equality with PC Gamepass, but it would be alot better than this current lineup at least.
An improvement on Gold, but why would the Gold games only be limited to having a Core or Ultimate subscription, and not also on the Console subscription too?
Yep, it's an improvement for sure but I also feel like it's a missed opportunity to bonify the standard Game Pass with live service.
They should also have done away with annual pricing and just reduce their pricing to its equivalent of 4.99/month. (Who the f* pays the monthly price anyway)
They would have had a clear progression in their offering instead of the win some lose some scenario of changing from core to standard.
Not sure if this is a improvement...
Anyway, "Xbox Game Pass Core" sucks compared to "Basic PS+". Xbox basic sub. is more similar to Nintendo online sub., that also sucks.
In the end Playstation is the best "Basic" online subs. I hope this keeps going as i prefer buying my games.
Edit: i see that they will add games with time..
"More titles will be added two or three times per year"
Yeah, it's kinda improvement, anyway, still sucks compared to basic PS+.
Also, to all disagrees. Please tell me how this new Xbox Game Pass Core is better than PS+.
PS+ Essential is a better deal than this, but it's a nice improvement over GwG . It's too early to say, "it sucks" when it has a decent lineup of games and could very well improve over time. It doesn't need to be as good, if value is there regardless.
As of now, this is how I view the offers in comparison:
PS+ Essential > Game Pass Core
PS+ Extra < Game Pass (Console)
PS+ Premium < Game Pass Ultimate
These Game Pass Core games are already in Game Pass, so it's not offering anything unique. This is likely how it's going to be going forward.
Yeah. Of all things GamePass Console should umm have the console online multiplayer. Completely money grabbing at this point.
I think they need to streamline game pass a little bit. This doesn't really do that, though it is a small improvement over the status quo. And it's really time to just get rid of subscriptions for basic online play. I think that's becoming less and less relevant anyway, as we move towards subscriptions just to access games.
They should eliminate any barriers to basic online play, throw all of the enhanced online play functions into Game Pass Console, then eliminate this tier altogether.