Report: Embracer Considering Selling Borderlands Developer Gearbox

posted 1 hour ago

Embracer Group is considering selling off Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

Two of the people claim Embracer Group has received interest from third parties in potentially acquiring Gearbox. Embracer is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a sale.

The sources did say that while there is interest from third parties a deal may not happen.

Representatives from both Embracer Group and Goldman Sachs declined to comment when Reuters contacted them.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in February 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion.

