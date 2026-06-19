Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Launches September 24 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Sega and developer Lizardcube announced Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 24.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2025.

View the Switch 2 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Created in collaboration with Lizardcube, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance follows longtime series protagonist and master of the ninja arts, Joe Musashi, who arrives home from a previous adventure to find his village burned to the ground and his clan turned into stone. Driven by vengeance, Joe sets off on an epic quest, battling hordes of enemies and larger-than-life bosses across stunning hand-drawn worlds. Rife with multiple paths to discover or unlock and packed with smooth, satisfying gameplay, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance will have players attacking and reacting on the move— and keep them coming back for more.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance on Nintendo Switch 2 will retail starting at $29.99 USD. It is also available as a digital Deluxe Edition as well as a physical Deluxe Edition (see product page for pricing and details). The Deluxe Editions include the downloadable content “SEGA Villains Stage” which pits Joe Musashi against three legendary SEGA foes: the evil genius Dr. Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog), the “mad dog” of Shimano Goro Majima (Like a Dragon/Yakuza) and the ruthless giant Death Adder (Golden Axe).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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