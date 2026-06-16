Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Launches October 8 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games announced the survival horror action game, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 8.

View the release date trailer below:

The game will be available in two editions:

Standard Edition ($39.99) – physical or digital

Deluxe Edition ($49.99) - Details to be revealed closer to launch

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a battle for survival against Hell’s armies with a terrifying new story in the Hellraiser universe in Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival! Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites. Face your deepest fears against deviant wretches, cultists and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons.

A New Nightmare in the Hellraiser Universe

Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead’s (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. We assure you: the pain will be exquisite.

Wield the Might of Hell

Harness the unique powers of the Genesis Configuration, including pyrokinesis, telekinesis, and the iconic Hell Chains, to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. The Genesis Configuration is also instrumental in solving puzzles and transforming parts of the winding Labyrinth.

Battle for Survival Against Hell’s Armies

Take on Hell’s wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul, all while trying to thwart the sinister plans of the Cenobites.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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