Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard is Stepping Down This Month

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard announced via Twitter he will be retiring from his role later this month.

"After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as Chief Creative Officer at Epic this month," said Mustard.

"I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together. From the ambitious Advent Rising, to the start of ChAIR where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade trilogy, to the honor of our tiny team becoming part of Epic, each new chapter allowed me to accomplish something new and original. I am especially proud of the opportunity I’ve had to help create and shape Fortnite.

"I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring 'joy and delight' to the Fortnite community! We love watching you experience every moment - leaping from the Battle Bus for the very first time, seeing the rocket crack open the sky, dancing with friends after a Victory Royale, being sucked into a black hole or being washed out to sea as The Island flipped over - and on and on! I can’t wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!!!

"I’m excited to spend time with my wife and family and am forever grateful for Tim Sweeney and the Epic Games family."

