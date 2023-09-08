Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Debuts in 1st on the the Australian Charts - Sales

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 3, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy is up from sixth to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V dropped one spot to third place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in fourth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped one spot to fifth place.

New Tales from the Borderlands re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down two spots to seventh place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 New Tales from the Borderlands Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sid Meier's Civilization VI Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

