Xbox TGS 2023 Showcase Set for September 21

Microsoft announced it will host the Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2023 on September 21 at 2:00 am PT / 5:00 am ET / 18:00 JST.

The showcase will provide updates on games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, as well as a diverse selection of games from developers "predominantly located in Japan and across Asia" and new games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

The Xbox Digital Broadcast will be returning to Tokyo Game Show on September 21 at 6 pm JST / 9 am UTC / 2 am PDT. Tokyo Game Show represents a special time each year where we share news and updates on games that we hope will delight Xbox fans in Japan and across Asia.

Players can expect to hear progress updates from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks and see a creatively diverse collection of games from creators predominantly located in Japan and across Asia. We’ll also share exciting new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, which continues to grow with great content from teams all around Asia.

This year’s broadcast will be available on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, as well as on select Xbox social channels in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German and Castilian Spanish. It will also be broadcast with Japanese Sign Language (JSL), Australian Sign Language (AusLan), and audio descriptions in both Japanese and English. A full list of where you can watch the broadcast will be available the week of the show.

Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show always comes with a unique, Japan-inspired look and this year we have brought together some of the most famous iconography of both Xbox and Japan. The Xbox Nexus and Xbox Series X console are featured alongside Maneki-neko (also known as beckoning cat) and surrounded by Mount Fuji, cosmos flowers, and a Japanese lantern. We hope that Maneki-neko brings good luck to all our players, whether they are tuning in online to TGS or visiting the Makuhari Messe in-person this year.

Xbox fans who will be in Japan and near the Makuhari Messe on Saturday 23 September are invited to apply for free tickets to a special in-person event with Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond hosted by IGN Japan. Fans can visit the IGN Japan website or Twitter account from today to learn more about the event and apply for tickets to attend.

We look forward to welcoming players from Japan, across the Asia region, and the world to celebrate the amazing games that creators are building for our platform. For more details and full schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, visit the official site from the show’s organizers. Join the conversation at @Xbox_JP #XboxJP #TGS2023.

