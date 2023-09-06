Stray Animated Movie is in the Works - News

Annapurna Animation is working on an animated movie based on the video game Stray, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"This is a game that's all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it," said Robert Baird, who leads Annapurna Animation with Andrew Millstein. "It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic.

"So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie. I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat.

"How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that's the essence of the game and the key to telling the story."

He added Stray has a "sort of 'hopepunk' vibe. I love that term, hopepunk. I think, if we are going to do this adaptation justice, this is going to be the first and greatest hopepunk movie that's ever been made."

Stray released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in July 2022, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in August 2023.

