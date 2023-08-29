Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct Set for August 31 - News

Nintendo has announced it will host a 15 minute long Nintendo Direct for the 2D side-scrolling platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 am PT, 10:00 am ET. 23:00 JST.

You can watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 20.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!



📆 August 31st

🕓 7am PT / 10am ET

⏳ Roughly 15 minutes



Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd pic.twitter.com/Nyb3bqnZ4R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2023

