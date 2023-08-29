Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct Set for August 31 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 634 Views
Nintendo has announced it will host a 15 minute long Nintendo Direct for the 2D side-scrolling platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 am PT, 10:00 am ET. 23:00 JST.
You can watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 20.
Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2023
📆 August 31st
🕓 7am PT / 10am ET
⏳ Roughly 15 minutes
Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd pic.twitter.com/Nyb3bqnZ4R
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Good sign! Let me just add one more thing: for the love of God please bring back turn based multiplayer à la Mario 3.
Nice :)
10AM ET - Nintendo Direct
12AM ET - Reviews and Starfield media flood (embargo lift)
20AM ET - Starfield!
Thursdays are my new best days of the week!
They should also include Mario RPG in there, a wasted opportunity. Also I think this is where they would do some talking about the voice change.
Oh good. Looking forward to see more. I'm hoping this Direct shows that Wonder has cleanly separated from the feel and gameplay of the "New" series.