Phil Spencer 'Doesn't See a World Where We Drop Xbox Series S'

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Eurogamer was asked about the Xbox Series S and if there was ever a future where they were to leave it behind due to games like Baldur's Gate 3 launching later on the Xbox Series X|S as the developers are still trying to get split-screen working on the consoles.

Spencer did mention Forza Motorsport, which won't have split-screen, was never going to have the feature as very few people used it in previous entries in the franchise.

"Forza Motorsport was never going to have splitscreen," said Spencer. "That's just a decision the team made based on usage. We see how many people play in splitscreen and just decided to put our dev effort where people are actually playing."

Spencer said the Xbox Series S was designed with similarities to the more powerful Xbox Series X and they are taking feedback from developers like the Baldur's Gate 3 studio.

"On S, specifically, we designed the box with similarities to X, and clear places where we're targeting a different performance," he said. "And we're taking feedback from devs including Larian, I met with them today to talk about it and I'm confident we're going to find a good solution and we're going to learn.

"I don't see a world where we drop S. In terms of parity, I don't think you've heard from us or Larian, that this was about parity. I think that's more that the community is talking about it. There are features that ship on X today that do not ship on S, even from our own games, like ray-tracing that works on X, it's not on S in certain games. So for an S customer, they spent roughly half what the X customer bought, they understand that it's not going to run the same way.

"I want to make sure games are available on both, that's our job as a platform holder and we're committed to that with our partners. And I think we're gonna get there with Larian. So I'm not overly worried about that, but we've learned some stuff through it. Having an entry level price point for console, sub-$300, is a good thing for the industry. I think it's important, the Switch has been able to do that, in terms of kind of the traditional plug-into-my-television consoles. I think it's important. So we're committed."

