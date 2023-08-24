Phil Spencer: Don't Expect Console Prices to Come Down Like in Older Generations - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Eurogamer discussed the pricing of video game consoles and said not to expect the price of consoles to drop like they did in older generations.

"The prices aren't coming down. We see it now, and that's why we did Xbox Series S. I know there's a bunch of questions like, 'what is it doing?' We wanted to make sure we had a sub-$300 console because we want to grow, and we think an entry level price point for many new families or players coming into the market is going to be important.

"And then people say, 'Well, now you've created complexity, because you have two specs in the market.' But then we get into this world of 'I want to mid-gen refresh, so we should create more complexity by creating more devices.

"For us, thinking about where our hardware is going and reaching more customers, price point is important. But you're not going to be able to start with a console that's $500 thinking it's gonna get to 200 bucks. That won't happen. Because the core components that you use - you're used to Moore's Law shooting up and to the right - but your components... you can't buy them anymore as a hardware maker because nobody's making that kind of RAM or other components.

"It's not the way it used to be where you could take a spec and then ride it out over 10 years and ride the price points down. It's why you see console pricing relatively flat."

The price of current-generation consoles have gone up in many regions since they released in November 2020. Sony raised the price of the PS5 in August 2022 and Microsoft has increased the price of the Xbox Series X this month in most of the world to bring the price in line with the PS5.

Nintendo has yet to drop the price of the Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console launched at $300 in March 2017 and is still available for the same price over six years later.

