Phil Spencer: Don't Expect Console Prices to Come Down Like in Older Generations - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 374 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Eurogamer discussed the pricing of video game consoles and said not to expect the price of consoles to drop like they did in older generations.
"The prices aren't coming down. We see it now, and that's why we did Xbox Series S. I know there's a bunch of questions like, 'what is it doing?' We wanted to make sure we had a sub-$300 console because we want to grow, and we think an entry level price point for many new families or players coming into the market is going to be important.
"And then people say, 'Well, now you've created complexity, because you have two specs in the market.' But then we get into this world of 'I want to mid-gen refresh, so we should create more complexity by creating more devices.
"For us, thinking about where our hardware is going and reaching more customers, price point is important. But you're not going to be able to start with a console that's $500 thinking it's gonna get to 200 bucks. That won't happen. Because the core components that you use - you're used to Moore's Law shooting up and to the right - but your components... you can't buy them anymore as a hardware maker because nobody's making that kind of RAM or other components.
"It's not the way it used to be where you could take a spec and then ride it out over 10 years and ride the price points down. It's why you see console pricing relatively flat."
The price of current-generation consoles have gone up in many regions since they released in November 2020. Sony raised the price of the PS5 in August 2022 and Microsoft has increased the price of the Xbox Series X this month in most of the world to bring the price in line with the PS5.
Nintendo has yet to drop the price of the Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console launched at $300 in March 2017 and is still available for the same price over six years later.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The prices only aren't coming down because you aren't lowering them. If Sony can already afford temporary $450 deals on PS5, you likely can as well on Series X. And there is no way that the cost to build Series S is still high enough after 3 years on the market that you can't afford a price cut to $250, even temporarily, S sales have fallen by the wayside and you don't seem to be willing to do what needs to be done to move those S units.
Hardware in nearly every past generation was sold at a loss because console makers knew higher install base was more important, the more hardware owners the more people spending money on software, subscriptions, and official accessories, all of which sell at a profit, more than covering any monetary loses on hardware. A console maker gets 30% of every game sold, so if selling an extra 20m consoles over the course of a generation thanks to better console pricing would likely result in at least 100m more games sold over the course of the generation, you are making back all of that $50 lost on those extra 20m consoles and then some. Xbox controllers have an estimated build cost below $20 but sell for $60 on standard and $65 on limited edition designs, so if many of the buyers of those 20m extra consoles buy an extra controller for backup or co-op ,Xbox is likely making at least $20 per extra controller sold even after retailer cut. Then you have extra Gamepass subs from that extra hardware sold, which while there have been debates for years about whether or not Gamepass is profitable, it is likely a safe bet that these days it is, as throughout all of 2023 Gamepass updates have been smaller than in past years, both in terms of the quantity of games added per update, and in terms of the number of big day one 3rd party deals, plus there was a Gamepass price increase recently, so Gamepass likely is profitable moving forward even if it wasn't before.
A lot of it is greed but also monitoring the market. I guarantee Nintendo would sell more Switch hardware over time if they cut the price by now, but they probably don't figure they'll make the same profit compared to a higher price. But that baffles me. Pretty sure quite a few people would buy more games in the first months with their new Switch if they only had to pay $199.99-$249.99 for a standard Switch.
But as Spencer said, part of it is the components now. Video game hardware is becoming much more standardized and less unique in its architecture.
Well I would say not to expect sales to go up either.
If Sony gets the new modular digital model in for $399 giving people to get the disc at a later date, thats a win still