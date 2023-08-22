Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update Releases September 28 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sega during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live announced The Final Horizon update for Sonic Frontiers will release on September 28.

The update will new story content, new challenges, and three new playable characters: Tails, Amy, and Knuckles.

View the The Final Horizon update trailer below:

Sonic Frontiers is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

