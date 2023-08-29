Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in the US - July 2023 (Final Update) - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. Wii US:

Gap change in latest month: 168,601 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,950,912 - Switch

Total Lead: 821,440 - NS

Switch Total Sales: 41,770,616

Wii Total Sales: 40,949,176

July 2023 is the 77th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the Wii has outsold the Switch by 168,601 units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by 3.95 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the Wii by 0.82 million units.

The 77th month for the Nintendo Switch is July 2023 and for the Wii it is March 2013. The Switch has sold 41.77 million units, while the Wii sold 40.95 million units during the same timeframe.

This month the Nintendo Switch outsold lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii in the US. The Switch's 41.77 million units sold is above the 41.70 million the Wii has sold lifetime in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

